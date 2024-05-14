Sami Zayn believes he was more likely to win a World Title under Vince McMahon than under Triple H

Sami Zayn is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history. With close to ten years under his belt as a WWE superstar, Zayn has achieved so much. The reigning Intercontinental Champion has had engaging storylines, incredible rivalries, and has won several championships along the way. However, one thing that has eluded him in his illustrious WWE career is the coveted World Title.

With seven WWE championships to his name, there is no denying that Sami Zayn is an accomplished star. However, the legendary wrestler would love to add a WWE World Title to his resume before calling time on his career.

Speaking to the Mail Sport, the 39-year-old commented on his prospects of becoming a world champion. This led to him making an interesting comment, where he compared the chances of him winning a World Title under Vince McMahon and Triple H.

The Intercontinental Champion claimed that working under McMahon came with a lot of unpredictability, while The Game worked more with a long-term vision.

"I think things were a lot more unpredictable because of the nature of Vince's week-to-week kind of approach, that sometimes the marble would just fall in the right hole, and now you're champion, whereas with Hunter, I think it's much more he has longer-term vision, and if you're not part of that vision, then the chances of breaking into that vision are much, much slimmer." said Zayn.

The veteran further added:

"It's kind of a double-edged sword. He [Triple H] might see me in a way that lends itself more to being in that mix and possibly winning it. But on the other hand, I could have just slipped on a banana peel and won the World Title!"

The WWE Universe, much like Sami Zayn himself, would love to see him get a hold of either the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Title in the future.

Sami Zayn has a tough match ahead of him at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

While Sami Zayn may have aspirations of one day being a world champion, he will have to put them aside for now. Why? Because in a few weeks at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, he has a huge mountain to climb. The Canadian will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat Match.

For weeks on end now, Zayn has had problems with both competitors. While his problems with Reed are completely professional, his problems with Gable stem more from the personal side. After all, the Alpha Academy leader brutally attacked him on RAW after failing to take the IC title away in Montreal.

Since then, it's been a tough road for Zayn, having to deal with both Reed and Gable week after week. He will lock horns with his arch-rival in a one-on-one encounter on the go-home edition of the flagship show ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn walks out of Saudi Arabia as the reigning Intercontinental Champion later this month.

