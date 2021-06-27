"I really haven't changed much" - Sami Zayn comments on his character in NXT 

Sami Zayn is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation. Known for his unique wrestling ability and high-flying skill, the Great Liberator was a fan-favorite the moment he stepped foot in NXT.

Since making his WWE debut, Sami Zayn has gone on to find great success, having held both the NXT Championship and the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

However, there is a stark difference between the Sami Zayn that debuted in 2013 and the Sami Zayn of the present day. The former Intercontinental Champion appeared on The Bump, where he commented on his time during NXT.

He claims that there are hardly any changes between his character from back then and his character now, suggesting that the 'spirit' and the 'foundations' of his character are still the same.

"Sure. I really haven't changed much. My eyes are a little bit more open to the reality around me, but the spirit is the same. The man that you were looking at there at NXT is the same man you're talking to now. Yeah I'm a little older, my hair is a little longer and my eyes have seen a little more truth, but the foundation is the same." said Sami Zayn

There is a bit of truth in Sami Zayn's words, especially when you consider what he stands for - justice. The Great Liberator is still fighting for justice, the only difference is the way he goes about it.

Sami Zayn got his first win of 2021 at Hell in a Cell

Sami Zayn was not having the best of times over the past few months. The Great Liberator was struggling leading up to his match at Hell in a Cell. Particularly because he was yet to secure his first win of 2021.

But that changed at Hell in a Cell as the former Intercontinental Champion pinned Kevin Owens last Sunday. It was a huge moment for Sami Zayn, one which he will definitely remember in the weeks to come.

Despite earning a much deserved victory, Sami Zayn has his work cut out for him next week as he will face KO in a Last Man Standing qualifying match for Money in the Bank.

