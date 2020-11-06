Sami Zayn believes WWE Superstars should be given a month off every year

In an interview with BT Sport, Sami Zayn revealed that his experience during lockdown has made him realize how much he likes to tune out off wrestling when he is away and how he feels that WWE Superstars need at least a month off every year.

A snippet of the interview with Sami Zayn was released on BT Sport's WWE Twitter account. Zayn suggested that WWE Superstars should be given the option of having a month off per year, to serve as a way to make the fans and performers miss wrestling. He also believes it will increase the stock of the wrestling product.

The current Intercontinental Champion feels that this time off will help the Superstars to refresh the characters they are playing. Zayn feels that this will provide more space for growth in the character, the product, and the industry.

"I don't run things, but if I did I'd say it would be great if everybody could have a month off every year."



"It would go a long way for the performer, the fans, and the product."



After some time away in 2020, @SamiZayn wouldn't be against a WWE 'off-season' pic.twitter.com/e8Tum3aBXk — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2020

Sami Zayn tunes out of wrestling when he is away from the ring

Sami Zayn also mentioned that he personally tends to tune out wrestling as a whole to recover. While this is not a popular opinion, The Great Liberator feels it gives him a chance to miss performing inside the ring. The former NXT Champion claims that it is only then that he gets to appreciate all the things he misses about being a performer and reminds him about the beauty of professional wrestling

However, Zayn uses this as a prelude to getting to his main talking point. The current Intercontinental Champion feels that WWE Superstars shouldn't be on the 'hamster wheel' all the time and that a little bit of space is necessary.

Sami Zayn is one of the most experienced athletes in WWE right now and is currently on course to facing Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series in a Champion vs Champion match.