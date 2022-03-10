"He's obsessed with me" – Sami Zayn blasts Johnny Knoxville on Twitter

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to Twitter to express his dislike for Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

Knoxville first appeared on WWE TV in January, promoting his movie Jackass Forever and securing a spot in the Royal Rumble match. While in the match, Knoxville took big shots from the likes of AJ Styles before being eliminated by Sami Zayn. The two then went back-and-forth on social media and WWE Digital Exclusive videos until Zayn took things to the next level by showing up at, and being subsequently removed from, the Jackass Forever premiere. Later, Knoxville intended to challenge Zayn for his newly-won Intercontinental title, but the Canadian star attacked him before he had the chance. Knoxville cost Zayn the title in the latter's bout against Ricochet as payback.

Now, Zayn has taken to Twitter with choice words about Knoxville, claiming the former MTV star is obsessed with him after the latter posted a series of videos featuring Zayn as his butler:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Johnny Knoxville is a liar & has serious problems. He’s obsessed with me. To be clear, this is not me. I am not his butler!



He cost me my Intercontinental Championship, the title I chased for a year+, and now this defamation. Watch your back Jackass Man.

Johnny Knoxville is a liar & has serious problems. He’s obsessed with me. To be clear, this is not me. I am not his butler!He cost me my Intercontinental Championship, the title I chased for a year+, and now this defamation. Watch your back Jackass Man. https://t.co/dzmVAX6kmb

Next month, Zayn and Knoxville will go one-on-one at the "most stupendous" two-night WrestleMania of all time in Dallas, Texas.

When did Sami Zayn win the Intercontinental Championship?

Though Johnny Knoxville cost him the title, Sami Zayn recently notched up another reign as Intercontinental Champion, his third win.

Zayn bested Shinsuke Nakamura for the championship on the February 18 edition of SmackDown. Zayn ended a lengthy championship run for Nakamura, who had had the title since 2021.

The Canadian star made his first defense of the championship against Ricochet, who won after the interference from Johnny Knoxville, becoming the new Intercontinental Champion in the process. It's currently unclear if Zayn will receive a rematch for the championship.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn I can’t believe I even have to say this, but this is not me!!!



. I can’t believe I even have to say this, but this is not me!!!. https://t.co/mbHBr7TZ0W

Do you think Sami Zayn can beat Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Abhinav Singh