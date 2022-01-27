Sami Zayn blasts "twisted logic of WWE management" in public rant

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn opened up about his frustration with the management in a Twitter thread he recently posted.

Zayn has been involved in a feud with Johnny Knoxville ahead of the Royal Rumble. The two have had several interactions on SmackDown over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, the Conspiracy Theorist has had the worst of all his encounters with the star of the Jackass franchise.

The WWE Superstar addressed his grievances in a social media post, calling out the promotion for their twisted logic that has allowed Knoxville to be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

Sami Zayn believes he is a victim of conspiracy and used a detailed post to highlight the unjust treatment against the former champion.

"Johnny Knoxville electrocuted me with a cattle prod on live television. Knoxville made his way into my world a few weeks ago when, after a less than pleasant interaction backstage, he snuck up on me (tough guy) and dumped me over the top rope. Thanks to the twisted logic of WWE management, this somehow qualified him for the Royal Rumble match. Since he wanted to enter my world, I decided I would show him up at his own game and put on a show that would rival Jackass World. This is how "inZayn" came about," said Sami Zayn.

He narrated how he was subjected to multiple painful segments on two episodes of inZayn when he tried to mimic Knoxville's real-life stints. The latter made his career by testing his resilience against several dangerous objects. Hence, Zayn felt the need to do so too.

Except, the self-proclaimed locker room leader pretended to electrocute himself or jump off a trolley only to find out that he would have to end up doing the same things in reality.

"So that's when it happened. All the while, I'm #1 contender to MY Intercontinental Championship! But Shinsuke Nakamura is ducking me, Johnny Knoxville is deranged & obsessed with me, and WWE management has ignored all my messages. So I can't wait for the Royal Rumble, this Saturday. Revenge will be mine," Zayn further continued.

You can check out the entire thread below:

It's confirmed that Sami Zayn will be one of the 30 superstars participating in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. He will have to look out for Johnny Knoxville, who is determined to eliminate the SmackDown superstar from the high-stakes match.

How did Sami Zayn return to the title picture on WWE SmackDown?

Sami Zayn had the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. This led to him being involved in a brief yet entertaining angle with Brock Lesnar, following which the Beast Incarnate manipulated Zayn's exit from the title picture.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn This match didn’t happen at Day 1

but it will happen 1 day. This match didn’t happen at Day 1but it will happen 1 day. https://t.co/HssNVwGQ0s

Zayn then won a title shot at Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship, who has not defended the title in months. He is expected to challenge The Champ for the championship in the coming weeks.

But before that, he will try to make a strong statement at Royal Rumble 2022. Zayn recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE and will look to further establish himself as one of the best heels on SmackDown.

