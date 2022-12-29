Sami Zayn breaks character to share heartfelt message with WWE Universe

Sami Zayn is genuinely one of the most likable human beings in all of WWE.

The SmackDown Superstar has been a member of the WWE main roster for several years but perhaps hasn't had a more eventful year than he's had in 2022.

Between his rivalry with Johnny Knoxville and his storyline with The Bloodline, Zayn has solidified himself as one of the top names in all of WWE.

The Honorary Uce took to social media this afternoon, seemingly out of character, to share a heartfelt message with the WWE Universe.

"Thanks for letting me play," Sami Zayn said in a tweet.

What will happen with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline in 2023?

Multiple times throughout the latter half of 2022, the WWE Universe was convinced that Roman Reigns was going to kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline, but it never happened.

Now on December 30, The Tribal Chief will team up with The Honorary Uce to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena on SmackDown. If Zayn lets down the team on Friday, this could seriously impact his future as a member of The Bloodline in 2023.

Many fans are now predicting that if Zayn costs Reigns an important win on Friday that he could be kicked out of The Bloodline in early 2023. If this prediction comes to fruition, this should begin a very interesting road to WrestleMania for Zayn over the next few months.

With the Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Zayn's hometown in Montreal, The Honorary Uce could come out of that event as one of the company's top babyfaces heading into WrestleMania 39.

WrestleMania seems like the perfect time for WWE to pull the trigger on a match that would feature The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Zayn's comments? Have you enjoyed what The Honorary Uce has done in WWE this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

