Sami Zayn breaks silence following controversial loss on WWE SmackDown

One of WWE's most acclaimed ongoing storylines revolves around Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Zayn was accepted into the faction last year, but fans are expecting The Honorary Uce to be expelled any day now.

A new wrinkle has been Zayn going against his former best friend in Kevin Owens, who is also the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Sami faced off with KO on last Friday's SmackDown show.

The match ended in a disqualification and Zayn seemed to be a little frustrated. He's been radio silent on social media until now, but posted the following tweet only a few hours before Monday Night RAW.

A picture is worth 1,000 words, or so the saying goes, and this definitely did not need a caption to tell us the story of how Zayn is feeling after his match against Kevin Owens last Friday night.

What is Sami Zayn's plan for WrestleMania?

This angle can really take a lot of twists and turns, and if recent reports are to be believed, it certainly will. According to multiple publications, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are set to team up against The Usos for at least one set of the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Things could be changing, though, as it appears The Usos are competing in matches for each set of titles individually. It's debatable whether this storyline needs to involve titles, as there are a lot of things that can happen between now and WrestleMania. If dysfunction continues to blossom in The Bloodline, Zayn could be kicked out, with Owens there to help his best friend get back up.

This could be an interesting few months as we get closer to WrestleMania. There are some seeds being planted about a potential split of The Bloodline, and Zayn might be on the outside looking in. However, plans can always be shifted and keep the story going as well.

