Sami Zayn breaks his silence with a heartbreaking one-word message following WWE RAW

Sami Zayn was betrayed by Jey Uso this week on WWE RAW as it first appeared that he had finally made his decision to walk away from his family, but seconds later, Uso super-kicked Sami and rejoined The Bloodline.

Zayn has remained silent over the past few days as Jey has updated and confirmed that he values his place in the family.

However, the former Intercontinental Champion recently took to social media to post the following image, which shows him hugging Jey Uso. The image was captioned "emotions," which resonated with fans, considering how the WWE Universe went through a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the final five minutes of the show.

Sami Zayn is expected to face The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania

Sami Zayn officially parted ways with The Bloodline at The Royal Rumble, but he is still very much a part of their story and could be the man to finally dethrone The Usos at WrestleMania.

Following Jey Uso's betrayal, Zayn will be pushing for a Tag Team championship match, but somehow he needs to convince Kevin Owens to join forces with him and help him gain his revenge on The Bloodline.

There are still three weeks until WrestleMania and plenty of time for Kevin Owens to reunite with Sami, and a match between the four men can then be made official.

Although Cody Rhodes was the one to save Sami on WWE RAW, it's unlikely that The American Nightmare will help him at WrestleMania since he has his own title match against The Bloodline leader, Roman Reigns.

Do you think Sami Zayn will main event night one of WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

