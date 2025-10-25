  • home icon
Sami Zayn officially makes major announcement on WWE SmackDown after losing championship

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:28 GMT
The star has said it (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has said it (Credit: WWE.com)

Sami Zayn has made a huge announcement on WWE SmackDown. This comes after the star lost the US Championship last week in a sudden moment.

Sami Zayn broke his silence on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn has broken his silence after losing the WWE United States title. While he may no longer hold the title, that has not stopped him from appearing on SmackDown even while busted up. The star appeared backstage and spoke to Ilja Dragunov.

He promised him that open challenges were going to be hard and that they were not for everyone. However, he felt that the intensity and need to put the title on show was something that Dragunov related to, and so he was passing the Open Challenge on to him. He made the announcement that the US Title Open Challenge was going to be continuing even if he was no longer the champ.

Ilja Dragunov had an emotional message for fans on WWE SmackDown after speaking with Sami Zayn

Speaking to fans on WWE SmackDown, Ilja Dragunov had an emotional message. He said that he had a lot of ups and downs while he was out injured for a year and that there had been moments where everything looked bleak. However, he did not give up and is back now.

"At a lot of points, I didn't see the light at the end of the tunnel. One thing that you all about me and that I know about me is, one thing does not exist in my genetics and this is giving up. Because of the obsession I carry in my heart, I stand today in front of all of you as your new United States Champion. Where I come from we like to say, you do one thing, you do all things. So I will defend this belt with all my obsession."

Now that the star is defending the title regularly, he will be in action every week, much like Sami Zayn was. However, this can also backfire as it can easily result in an injury or he could lose the title far faster than on a regular schedule.

