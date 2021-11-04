Sami Zayn calls out WWE for disrespectful behaviour while comparing himself to The Undertaker

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Sami Zayn was seen in conversation with Sonya Deville. The segment was abruptly cut off during the live broadcast, and Zayn made it clear that he was offended by the turn of events.

The backstage segment in question was right before Naomi's match against Shayna Baszler. Deville would don the role of the match official and cost Naomi an essential win on WWE SmackDown. But before that, she was being interviewed backstage when Sami Zayn interrupted her to talk about how he had no appearance scheduled on the show last week.

Unfortunately for the self-proclaimed leader of the locker room, the segment was cut abruptly. Zayn recently took to Twitter to voice his frustration with the production team and labelled the entire incident disrespectful. He also compared himself to WWE legend The Undertaker and explained how this mistreatment is worse than demeaning Undertaker on-screen.

"I've never seen WWE cut anyone off the air in mid-sentence like this, let alone a respected veteran & locker room leader. Imagine they did this to The Undertaker 20 years ago?! It's like that, but even worse since I'm even more beloved & respected," said Sami Zayn.

You can watch the full video below:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn



"I've never seen WWE cut anyone off the air in mid-sentence like this, let alone a respected veteran & locker room leader. Imagine they did this to The Undertaker 20 years ago?! It's like that, but even worse since I'm even more beloved & respected," said Sami Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion was also offended when he was the last pick in this year's WWE Draft. Zayn is expecting to be a part of something more meaningful on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn's current WWE run

Right before the WWE Draft, Sami Zayn was involved in a storyline with the Mysterios. He was often seen backstage urging Dominik Mysterio to trust his instincts. Zayn often encouraged the budding superstar to part ways with his father, Rey Mysterio -- teasing a split between the father-son duo.

However, Dominik and Rey Mysterio moved to RAW, and they have seemingly resolved all their differences. He also competed in the WWE King of the Ring tournament, where he was eliminated in the semi-finals after losing to Finn Balor.

Currently, on SmackDown, Zayn has declared himself as the "locker room leader", which he first announced right before facing former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He also has a new theme song that fetched a mixed response from fans. While his claims have been questionable of late, one can't deny that Zayn has delivered several entertaining segments as a heel on the blue brand.

Do you think WWE is disrespecting Sami Zayn on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam