Sami Zayn reveals why he re-signed with WWE

SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has confirmed that he has signed a new deal with WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion stated that he chose to stay because he was happy with the company.

Zayn was involved in a short-lived storyline with Brock Lesnar last month, and he even challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He's currently involved in an angle with Johnny Knoxville as they're both set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

During his recent appearance on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte podcast, Sami Zayn said WWE wanted him to remain in the company, and he chose to stay. He added that he's doing the best job of his career.

"I just signed for a few years and I'm really happy. My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay... I'm really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half. I'm doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don't know why people were really surprised... I'm really happy with my role and I can't wait to see what I'm going to be able to do in the next few years," said Zayn. (H/T Fightful)

Sami Zayn admits that he's not 100% happy with his current storyline

Sami Zayn had a great run on NXT, and he's had a lot of incredible matches on the main roster. He previously held the Intercontinental Championship.

Zayn said he's happy in WWE but admitted that he's not a hundred percent satisfied with his current storyline, possibly referring to his storyline with Johnny Knoxville.

"Of course, every talent in the locker room, everyone, always wants more. It's normal. Even Roman Reigns who is the number one in our company. It's everybody. So, I'm not going to say I'm 100% happy with what I have right now. I do the best I can, but there are things I don't control 100%. But with everything that's happened in the last year, I'm really happy to stay here," said Zayn.

Sami Zayn will earn an opportunity at a world championship of his choosing if he surpasses 29 other superstars in the Men's Royal Rumble match, including Knoxville.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Zayn can win this year's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Sam Zayn made the right choice by staying with WWE? Yes No 19 votes so far