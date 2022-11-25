Sami Zayn claims former Universal Champion never had the "physical stature" to be a WWE Superstar

Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently spoke about longtime friend turned rival Kevin Owens and how both competitors never fit the mold of a typical WWE Superstar.

Zayn and Owens made their way into WWE after working through the independent circuit. Both stars made a name for themselves and then continued that momentum in NXT, quickly becoming NXT Champions. Even on the main roster, their careers have been intertwined, sometimes pitting them on the same side but more often as fierce rivals.

The Honorary Uce was the special guest on this week's After the Bell podcast. He mentioned that there were some factors that he couldn't explain that were guiding their careers.

"I don't know the answer. I don't know how to articulate. I don't know what it is. You could say passion, there's definitely that and there's something and it's one of those things that's very hard to articulate. There's something that jumps out the page, I think, about both of us."

He detailed that the two stars were never physical specimens, but their passion and hunger kept them going even when WWE seemed like a distant dream.

"Nothing about us screamed WWE Superstars in terms of physical stature. But you knew there was this sort of raw, there was something raw there. This feeling, I still have it now. I don't know if it's ego or it's pride or whatever, it's this feeling that the show is better with me than it is without me," Sami continued. [50:00 - 50:50]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be on opposing sides at WWE Survivor Series

Last week, The Brawling Brutes warned The Bloodline of a mystery partner for their team. The Samoan faction spent the entire show figuring out who this mystery partner could be.

After Butch defeated Sami in the main event, an all-out brawl broke out between the two tandems. Amid the ensuing chaos, Kevin Owens made his return and revealed himself as the fifth member of the Brutes.

He planted Roman Reigns with a Stunner to send a strong message to The Bloodline ahead of Survivor Series.

