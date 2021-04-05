Sami Zayn believes WWE have hired bots to bury his documentary

Sami Zayn had the red carpet premiere for the trailer of his documentary on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The trailer itself was received well by fans, but now The Great Liberator is convinced that WWE is trying to bury his documentary completely.

He is certain that WWE has hired bots and is using classic memes of Sami Zayn's dancing skills to take the attention away from the documentary.

The former Intercontinental Champion voiced his concerns via Twitter, explaining just how big this new piece of information could mean in his crusade to prove the conspiracy against him. The meme in question is a GIF of Sami Zayn dancing to the theme music that his special guest Logan Paul was introduced with.

WOW! I’m hearing from an anonymous source that many of the “Dancin’ Sami” memes/videos like the one below are being circulated by bots paid for by @WWE to sway attention away from my documentary! Apparently, the trailer alone has them shook. Huge, if true!pic.twitter.com/mggGFANbYt — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 4, 2021

There is still no news as to when Sami Zayn will release the full documentary, but before he can even think about setting a date, he will have to defeat Kevin Owens. The two men will do battle at WrestleMania 37, where Zayn will have YouTuber Logan Paul in his corner.

Hopefully, by the time he is done with Kevin Owens, WWE won't have made much headway in the attempts to bury his documentary.

Logan Paul is having doubts about Sami Zayn's documentary

Sami Zayn has enlisted the services of YouTube sensation Logan Paul to prove the relevance of his documentary. Before his appearance on SmackDown, the two men were exchanging messages via Twitter, with Zayn even sending some exclusive footage to Logan Paul. However, after now seeing the trailer of Sami Zayn's documentary, Paul is expressing some doubts.

There are certainly a few discrepancies between what Sami Zayn has claimed and the footage he has released. Do you believe that there is a conspiracy against The Great Liberator? Share your thoughts down below.