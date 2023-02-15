Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW was a last minute adjustment, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes were involved in a phenomenal segment on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

According to Vince Russo, the segment was a last-minute adjustment made by WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo explained why WWE decided to add the segment and its importance to the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

"Guys, this was an adjustment because of that. I promise you, this segment was not written before last week's show. We stated the obvious last week saying that there is no sense in having a Sami Zayn match because Cody made it clear. This was an adjustment. They needed to make that adjustment even to put that tiniest shred in your mind that Sami could be," said Vince Russo.

Russo further credited WWE for implementing the segment.

"I give them credit for this. I know this wasn't written two months ago. I know after last week's show, there were probably other people saying. 'What is the point?', so they created a very, very, very good segment from this," added Vince Russo. [52:00 - 53:18]

Cody Rhodes compared Sami Zayn's popularity in Montreal to CM Punk in Chicago

Cody Rhodes recently compared Sami Zayn's popularity in Montreal to CM Punk, who is massively over with fans in Chicago.

Speaking on MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes briefly spoke about the idea of him facing the former Bloodline member at WrestleMania 39 instead of Roman Reigns. Rhodes said:

"There's probably going to be a lot of that because I think about him [Dusty Rhodes] so much heading into this situation solely because I think he was one of the few people who thought this could happen for me. But he would lose it if he knew I was wrestling Roman, one of his guys, in Hollywood, a place where he wanted me to be in the first place and if he found out say it's not Roman because the situation with Montreal and the February pay-per-view, it sometimes feels like, what do we say like a lame duck."

The American Nightmare has confirmed his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the Royal Rumble.

