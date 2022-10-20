Sami Zayn has commented on his recent problems with his fellow Bloodline member Jey Uso.

The Master Strategist has been accepted into The Bloodline by all members, except one - Jey Uso. While Jimmy has a decent rapport with Sami, Jey has shown his dislike for the Canadian on several occasions. The two have even had arguments that have caused the faction a couple of matches.

Recently, Roman Reigns put the former Intercontinental Champion on the task of monitoring and handling Jey Uso as the latter has been displaying excessive anger lately.

Sami appeared on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump. When asked about his tumultuous relationship with Jey, the former NXT Champion had this to say.

"It's getting kinda weird with Jey, because we used to get along great. I've known them [The Usos] for 10 years; we've always got along like peas in a pod. But this time around things are a little different, he [Jey] is a little different.... In the last 9 or 10 years, whatever it is, I've never known him to be like this, so snappy and so angry." [55:18 to 55:55]

Sami Zayn would then end up theorizing that it was the feud against Roman Reigns in 2020 that made Jey Uso act like this.

Sami Zayn provides another point of view to his relationship with Jey Uso

The Master Strategist also provided another point of view on his relationship with Jey Uso and how it's the betterment of The Bloodline that brings the two together.

Despite yelling at each other during matches, which has led to defeat on a few occasions, Jey helped Sami win his match against Kofi Kingston on last week's episode of SmackDown, where he kicked the former WWE Champion to reverse the pin.

While discussing the positive aspects of his relationship with Jey, the 38-year old said this on The Bump:

"There is one thing though, that people fail to acknowledge with Jey. If you watch during the matches; when I'm out for his matches and he's out during mine, we are kinda on the same page more often than not. Because when it comes to actually taking care of The Bloodline business, that's what kinda brings us together." [57:21 to 57:39]

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. 🩸

Look at him nodding along in approval here!

Is this a tease for Sami Zayn and Jey Uso resolving their issues in the future? Or will The Bloodline will turn on the former NXT Champion?

