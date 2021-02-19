"It’s some of the best work I’ve ever done"- Sami Zayn comments on his run as Intercontinental Champion

Sami Zayn had an amazing run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, with a reign that lasted a total of 89 days. However, despite losing the title to Big E, Zayn still claims to be champion. The Great Liberator recently commented on his title run.

Sami Zayn is a WWE Superstar currently working in the company's blue brand SmackDown. Zayn signed with WWE back in 2013 and started off in WWE's developmental brand an NXT where he rose to fame as the "Heart and Soul of NXT". Since joining WWE, Sami Zayn has won the NXT Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. He was even voted Superstar of the Year back in 2014.

While discussing the Intercontinental Championship with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Sami Zayn was asked about his thoughts on his most recent run as Intercontinental Champion. Zayn said he was thrilled about his work and very proud of his run as the Great Liberator.

"Oh, yeah, thrilled. I think that’s—I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done. Certainly from a character perspective, and definitely as a bad guy, a heel. Cause I was a good guy forever and then all of a sudden to be doing this. I was really, really proud of the work I did from, really, maybe August of 2019 when I first started aligning with Shinsuke and I first started calling myself "The Great Liberator" and all that stuff."

The Great Liberator @SamiZayn talks character development, long hair and this Sunday's #SmackDown #WWEChamber being the most unique yet plus much more with @ryansatin https://t.co/tfNoA6FUCC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2021

Sami Zayn had a great run as Intercontinental Champion, facing numerous top stars along the way. This includes the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Big E, and Bobby Lashley.

Sami Zayn's favorite work as Intercontinental Champion was at live events

Despite having an 89-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn very rarely defended the title on Friday Nights. Instead, he spent more time at live events. The Great Liberator revealed that some of his favorite work as a champion was at live events.

"Sadly, some of my favorite work from that time period is all on live events, I don’t think it’ll ever see the light of day. But, I was so proud of so much of that stuff we were doing there."

Sami Zayn is a capable wrestler and has all the skill and charisma to be a top WWE Superstar on either brand. There is still a lot left for The Great Liberator to accomplish. If you could put Sami Zayn in one title picture, which would it be? Let us know down below.