Sami Zayn opens up on his upcoming first-ever Elimination Chamber appearance

Sami Zayn will be making his first-ever appearance in an Elimination Chamber match this Sunday. The Great Liberator earned the right to be in the match after he and King Corbin defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Zayn recently commented on his feelings heading into the match.

Sami Zayn is a Canadian professional wrestler who has been working in the wrestling business for the past 19 years. Zayn is currently working with WWE, having signed with the company back in 2013. A fan favorite in NXT, Zayn quickly rose through the ranks and is now a mainstay on WWE's main roster. He is a one-time WWE NXT Champion and a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Sami Zayn shared his thoughts about the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Zayn will be entering the Elimination Chamber for the first time in his career and is not too sure how to feel about it. He says he feels both excited and nervous at the same time.

"I don’t know if excited is the right word. Maybe there’s a hint of what I was talking about earlier where, when you’re thinking about ideas, you’re like, "Oh, that Chamber looks very painful. That’s going to really hurt!" But, then, of course, when you’re actually in the midst of it, you enjoy it quite a bit. I guess it is exciting. But, again, exciting doesn’t feel like the right word. 'Interesting.'"

Sami Zayn will be entering the contraption along with five other men, including Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, King Corbin, and Jey Uso.

What can Sami Zayn expect in the Elimination Chamber match?

Sami Zayn will be in for a hellish experience in the Elimination Chamber. The contraption will somewhat limit him from performing his usual high-flying maneuvers. However, if there is one thing we know about Sami Zayn, it is that he is capable of the impossible. So it wouldn't be too far-fetched to see him make full use of the contraption in any way he sees fit.

Sami Zayn is an amazing performer and is capable of producing great things in the ring. But does he have what it takes to win the match?