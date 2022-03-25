Sami Zayn continues to look for dirt on WrestleMania rival in his hometown

Sami Zayn is relentless when it comes to looking for dirt on his WrestleMania 38 opponent, Johnny Knoxville.

Zayn and Knoxville's feud has been going on for months now, both on and off WWE programming. Now the former Intercontinental Champion has been on a mission to uncover dirt on his WrestleMania opponent by interviewing people in the Jackass star's hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

"I am on the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee, hometown once again of Johnny Knoxville and trying to find out what the locals here think of them," Sami Zayn said. "Maybe even try to get a little bit of dirt on the man. You know what I'm saying? Some incriminating information, people might have met him around here."

Did Zayn get any good dirt on Knoxville today? You can find out by watching the embedded tweet below.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Last day here on the streets of Johnny Knoxville’s hometown.



Talked to a couple who frequent the same restaurants but claim they “never heard a bad word about him”.



The lady also claimed *I* doxxed *HIM* so I’m not sure they can be trusted.



People here are covering for him. Last day here on the streets of Johnny Knoxville’s hometown.Talked to a couple who frequent the same restaurants but claim they “never heard a bad word about him”.The lady also claimed *I* doxxed *HIM* so I’m not sure they can be trusted.People here are covering for him. https://t.co/JV3XoGvOuK

Sami Zayn will face Johnny Knoxville in an "Anything Goes" match at WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn believes he should be heading into WrestleMania 38 with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist, but thanks to Johnny Knoxville, that's not happening.

Zayn will be looking for revenge on the Hollywood star at WrestleMania in the hopes of getting rid of the Jackass star from WWE once and for all. With the additional stipulation of this contest now being an "Anything Goes" match, Zayn might have unknowingly placed himself in a bad situation with Knoxville.

There's no way Knoxville could defeat Zayn in a straight-up wrestling match. But in a match such as this, where there will be no countouts or disqualifications, the former Intercontinental Champion may have played right into Knoxville's trap.

Who will walk out of WrestleMania 38 as the victor? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE @WWE That pesky @SamiZayn actually had the gall to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee ahead of #WrestleMania to try and dig up some dirt on Johnny Knoxville in an attempt to sully his good name! That pesky @SamiZayn actually had the gall to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee ahead of #WrestleMania to try and dig up some dirt on Johnny Knoxville in an attempt to sully his good name! https://t.co/A0bB7ZpKrx

What do you make of Zayn's comments? Do you think he's going about his feud with Johnny Knoxville the right way heading into WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who wins at WrestleMania 38? Sami Zayn Johnny Knoxville 0 votes so far