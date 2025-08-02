Sami Zayn crashes out at SummerSlam; WWE official forced to hold him back

Sami Zayn had a crash-out during his match at SummerSlam. He had to be restrained by a WWE official.For the past couple of weeks, Karrion Kross has been trying to get inside Sami Zayn's head and get him to turn to the dark side. However, his plan has failed in every way. These two men faced each other in a singles match at Night of Champions, where Sami came out on top. However, this didn't settle the score as Kross was adamant that Sami must admit he was right. They locked horns again on the July 21 episode of RAW, where Kross defeated Zayn.After weeks of assaults backstage, Karrion Kross and Sami were set to face each other one more time at SummerSlam with a lot at stake. If Sami lost, then he would admit that Kross was right. However, if Kross lost, then he would admit that he was wrong. During the match tonight, Sami crashed out and kept stomping Karrion until the referee stopped him and tried to talk some sense into him. He then took some time to regain his composure.It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this match.