"A shocking amount" - Sami Zayn on what WWE has surprisingly allowed him to do

Sami Zayn recently discussed the creative freedom that he has in WWE and how he's been allowed to do a lot more than he would've hoped for.

Zayn has been a revelation on the microphone over the last year or so, and his character in WWE has developed quite a bit recently. The former Intercontinental Champion has been sensational on the mic and has received a lot of plaudits for it.

On his recent appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Sami Zayn was asked by the former WWE presenter about his on-screen character. She asked him about the creative freedom that he has in the company. Zayn revealed that he has had a "shocking amount" of ideas approved by WWE.

"A fair bit (the creative control he has). I heard Jon's (Moxley) now infamous podcast and I understand. That frustration exists to a certain extent for all the talent. Anybody who is remotely creative - and this is excluding WWE, this is excluding wrestling even, this is just the arts and showbiz - if you are an artistic and creative person who wants to do things, the higher up you get in the world of show business, the less creative control you have, but the more money you make. It's this weird relationship between rising and having creative freedom and there's this battle between the two. I'm pretty fortunate, to where I actually feel like I've had a lot of my ideas go through, kind of a shocking amount, especially in the last two years."

Today is @SamiZayn day on Oral Sessions!! Grade A human being! We talk hard work vs luck, his creative liberties, the obligation and duty to experience the world while being paid to travel the globe, and how we live like medieval kings! https://t.co/PxeMNv0vGc — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 30, 2021

Zayn said that he has a good relationship with WWE writers and that he got lucky with some of the pitches that he made to the creative team.

Sami Zayn in WWE over the last year

Big E and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been a heel and has done his best work on the main roster over the last year.

He had two reigns of the Intercontinental Championship, eventually losing it to present titleholder, Big E. Sami Zayn is once again in a feud with Kevin Owens, and the two will face each other at WrestleMania 37 next month.

This is going to be so good! Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn is going down at WrestleMania! 🍿#SmackDown #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/B2jlGlQc1X — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 27, 2021