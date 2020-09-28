Sami Zayn crowned as the undisputed Intercontinental Champion at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush started pretty intensely, as the show opened with the Triple Threat ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship between champion Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn.

The match itself was intense, with some insane moments that only these three Superstars could pull off.

Thanks to some pretty ingenious chicanery by Sami Zayn, the Great Liberator walked out of the WWE Thunderdome as the undisputed Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn outsmarts both Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles

The former NXT Champion, who was stripped of the IC title months ago, used a tried and true strategy seen in matches like these as he brought handcuffs with him.

With both Styles and Hardy down, Zayn first applied the shackles to Brother Nero, chaining him to a nearby ladder. Hardy wouldn't be attached to it by the wrist, however, as Sami Zayn put one end of the handcuffs through the piercing in the Charismatic Enigma's ear.

Sami Zayn would then make his way into the ring, where both a ladder and AJ Styles waited for him. Styles managed to get back to his feet and attacked Zayn, seemingly thwarting his plan. However, Sami Zayn handcuffed himself to the former WWE Champion.

AJ Styles pulled Sami Zayn onto his shoulders, attempting to carry him along as he ascended the ladder. Meanwhile, Hardy regained his senses outside of the ring and came back in - carrying the ladder still hooked onto his ear. Frantically, Hardy attempted to keep Styles away from the Championships.

At which point, Sami Zayn pulled the keys to the handcuffs, freed himself from Styles and scrambled up the ladder to win the titles.

