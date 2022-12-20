Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn collided with former WWE Champion and Undertaker's Boneyard Match opponent AJ Styles on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Bloodline ran rampant throughout the show, taking out countless stars backstage and at ringside. The O.C. were among those who the group attacked. The Phenomenal One demanded a match with one of them on the show, including The Honorary Uce.

AJ Styles went for the cover soon after the bout began but didn't get a three-count. Sami Zayn rolled out of the ring but couldn't escape the former WWE Champion, as the latter took him out with a diving forearm.

Back in the ring, Styles hit Zayn with a backbreaker after eating several punches. The Phenomenal One took down Zayn with a sliding knee and tried to perform the Phenomenal Forearm, but the latter sent him crashing into the top rope.

Styles went for a revere DDT later on in the match, but Zayn countered with an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles. He then hit his opponent with a big boot and a brainbuster.

Solo Sikoa then made his way to the ring and tried to interfere in the match, but AJ Styles attacked him. As he was about to get back in the ring, Sikoa hit him with the Samoan Spike. Sami Zayn hit Styles with the Blue Thunder Bomb to win the match via pinfall.

