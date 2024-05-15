Sami Zayn discusses one major thing he would have changed during his WWE title reign with Kevin Owens

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently discussed what he would have changed during his Undisputed Tag Team Championship reign with Kevin Owens.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Owens teamed up to dethrone The Usos in the main event of Night One. They remained champion for several months before dropping the titles to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at the 2023 Payback Premium Live Event. The duo teamed up for a few more matches before KO was shifted to SmackDown and the current Intercontinental Champion remained on RAW.

During a recent interview with Daily Mail, Sami Zayn talked about his title reign with Kevin Owens. Zayn said that even though he had pitched some things creatively that he would have loved to do, he did not have anything negative to say about their reign.

The current WWE Intercontinental Champion also mentioned that the only thing he might have changed was competing with different opponents other than The Judgment Day.

"In some respects, there were some things that I had pitched or things creatively that I thought we could have done, or even fun things, because we have a fun kind of relationship as friends. There were some things I would have loved to have done, but I think our actual reign, I don’t really have much negative to say about it, other than maybe the lack of diversity in opponents because we were really joined at the hip with Judgement Day," he said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Sami Zayn said that he was proud of his WWE title reign with Kevin Owens

In the same interview with Daily Mail, Sami Zayn added that although he and Kevin Owens wrestled The Judgment Day multiple times, he was proud of the fact that fans did not get bored of their matches.

"I’m very, very, very proud. I almost feel like, because they saw so many of the matches, people kind of forgot how good those matches were. But if you go back and watch any match that we had with any combination of Judgement Day, we had people rocking and rolling in the main event of the third hour of Raw, and that’s always a hard thing to do, and we were doing that every single week, and I’m very, very proud of that," he added. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Many fans want Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to reunite in the future. It will be interesting to see what is next for the two babyfaces in WWE.