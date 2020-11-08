Sami Zayn on why he dislikes Donald Trump

The US Presidential elections are over, and much like a classic wrestling rivalry, there were fights, deceit, trash-talking and much much more. In this matchup, Democratic representative Joe Biden came out victorious, and many members of the WWE had something to say about it. You can check out their reactions here. One such member of the WWE was none other than one of the resident Canadians and the current Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn was more than happy with Joe Biden's victory and also a little peeved with Donald Trump's so called "gimmick" throughout the elections, sharing his thoughts on Trump's defeat via Twitter.

Don’t let the door hit your ass — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

This feels better than I expected. https://t.co/v62LKlNlAk — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

Sami Zayn claims Donald Trump stole from him

Despite Sami Zayn voicing his joy at the fact that Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States, he also shared a few words on why he dislikes the soon to be former President. Zayn has suggested that Trump had infringed on his gimmick of being a delusional and cowardly heel.

One petty reason I dislike Trump is that he has infringed on my gimmick of being a delusional, cowardly heel.

Not even joking. So much of the arrogance, paranoia, victimhood & denial that has long been the language of the heel wrestler is now attributed to him & it pisses me off. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 7, 2020

Sami Zayn made a bold claim, stating that Trump has now been attributed with many of the characteristics and personality traits that have long been associated with the heel wrestler. These include arrogance, paranoia, victimhood and denial.

Sami Zayn clearly makes some good points regarding Trump's apparent heel-like character. The question is, now that he isn't in office anymore, will he reprise this heel-like role for another stint with the WWE? We can only hope.