Sami Zayn has commented on The Bloodline's success in WWE and how much he values being a part of the group.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been an honorary member of the dominant faction for quite some time. After constantly trying to prove his loyalty to the group's Jey Uso, he finally earned the latter's respect at Survivor Series WarGames, which saw The Bloodline emerge victorious in the main event.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, Sami Zayn stated that he believes in treating every moment with importance and that The Bloodline is so successful because all of them are committed to it.

“It’s hard to articulate it, but some of these moments might not sound right on paper. Maybe some people felt that way during the Johnny Knoxville match with the Jack*ss guys at WrestleMania, or in my acceptance with The Bloodline, but for me, it’s all about treating every moment with importance... And The Bloodline thing isn’t working just because of me. It’s everyone’s commitment to it. That’s what is making it so interesting and so enjoyable,” said Zayn.

Sami Zayn comments on his successful WWE run in 2022

It goes without saying that The Honorary Uce has had a great year. He started the year off by feuding with Johnny Knoxville, and the two stars put on an entertaining match at WrestleMania 38.

As noted earlier, he's currently a member of The Bloodline, one of the most dominant factions in recent memory. In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Sami Zayn noted that he wasn't expecting some of the things he did to work.

“Some of these things weren’t predicted to work as they did,” said Zayn. “I don’t mean to get too philosophical with wrestling theory, but it extends to everything we’re doing. You have to put value on it, or else you can’t ask the fans to give you that value in return.”

Sami is one of the most interesting characters in wrestling right now. Despite being a heel, he's over with the crowd. He's slated to team up with Roman Reigns to take on John Cena and Kevin Owens on the October 30th episode of SmackDown.

What's your favorite Sami Zayn moment of 2022? Sound off in the comments below!

