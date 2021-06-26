Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing qualification match on next week's SmackDown

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are two of the most polarizing figures in WWE. The two have a long and tumultuous history in the company. Starting off as best friends, turning into enemies, back to best friends, and now enemies once again.

Sami Zayn has been the instigator in this feud this time around, after feeling that he was betrayed by KO, who refused to believe his conspiracy theories.

This ultimately led to a match at WrestleMania, one that Kevin Owens would win. However, the feud did not end there and has been going on for the better part of two months now.

Sami Zayn recently defeated Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, where he hoped he would be done with the Prizefighter. Unfortunately for the Great Liberator, WWE official Adam Pearce had other plans.

Adam Pearce made an official announcement after Sami Zayn requested to be put into the Money in the Bank ladder match. He confirmed that Zayn would have to beat KO in a Last Man Standing match on next week's episode of SmackDown if he has any hope of qualifying for the match.

It will be a massive match for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as both will have their eyes on the Money in the Bank briefcase. Kevin Owens himself has previously claimed that he still wants to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Kevin Owens' break from wrestling was short-lived

Following his match at Hell in a Cell, Kevin Owens made a public announcement via Twitter that he would be taking a break from wrestling. Owens announced that after going through a hell of a match with Sami Zayn, he would need a little break.

I fought like hell.

Now, I need a little break.

I’ll be back soon.



Thank you, guys. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021

It is believed that Owens' statement was for storyline purposes, but it looks like it served very little purpose, as Adam Pearce's announcement means that KO is only taking a two-week break from wrestling.

Usually, these announcements regarding breaks from wrestling lead to significant amounts of time being taken away from the squared circle. However, it looks like WWE has other plans.

What do you think about next week's Last Man Standing qualifying match? Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun