Sami Zayn breaks character to comment on WWE announcer's reaction to his WrestleMania match  

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn shared his thoughts on a video of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee reacting to his match at WrestleMania 38.

Earlier this month, Zayn faced off against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. The match did not not contain the stereotypical tropes of a wrestling contest. However, it featured many entertaining moments, including Knoxville's Jackass colleagues involving themselves in the match.

Although Sami Zayn lost the match, he was delighted to be given the opportunity of wrestling with Johhny Knoxville. Earlier today, the former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to compliment the commentary efforts of both Michael Cole and Pat McAfee during his match.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn I love this video.

One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most fun he’s had calling a match.

He & Pat added so much.

What a party.

Zayn's match with Johnny Knoxville was one of many celebrity matches to have taken place at WrestleMania over the years, and it certainly exceeded fans' expectations.

Kevin Owens on Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville's WrestleMania match

One superstar who was impressed by Zayn and Knoxville's showdown at WrestleMania was Sami's longtime friend Kevin Owens.

Speaking on After The Bell, Kevin Owens stated that the match was indeed unbelievable. He also complimented Zayn for getting the match on the show.

"It was unbelievable. This is going to sound really corny but when Wee-Man came out from under the ring and started beating the s**t out of Sami, I got emotional at the reaction. It was so good, people were so happy, and I know how hard he worked for all of it. He had to fight to get it on the show and then he had to fight to make it good. Johnny Knoxville is amazing, Wee-Man, all those guys were incredible, but they’re not wrestlers. He worked so hard to make that happen." H/T 411Mania

After WrestleMania, Sami Zayn has gone on to feud with Drew McIntyre. Zayn is set to face off against The Scottish Warrior this Friday on SmackDown in a steel cage match.

