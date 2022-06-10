Sami Zayn believes WrestleMania contest with Johnny Knoxville was a "great wrestling match"

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently gave his thoughts on his WrestleMania match against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville.

In what was one of the special attraction contests from this year's Showcase of the Immortals, the former Intercontinental Champion looked to silence one of Hollywood's most outlandish stars in Knoxville. While the match featured many obscure spots, Sami believes it featured the classic troupes a stereotypical wrestling contest needs.

Speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Zayn looked back on his WrestleMania showdown:

"I still think it was actually a great wrestling match, because if you look at the things that actually the components of a wrestling match they’re all there. Like we didn’t throw anything out of the framework of a wrestling match to create this match. It was an entertaining spectacle within the framework of a wrestling match, so there’s still an established babyface, a good guy, and a bad guy and the storytelling is all there and even the gags and the goofs that Johnny Knoxville (added), those were his moves because he’s not a wrestler." (from 13:20 to 14:10)

𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 🏴‍☠️ @patcheschance I can’t believe Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville went out and did an Attitude Era Hardcore Title Match x Jackass crossover at #WrestleMania I can’t believe Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville went out and did an Attitude Era Hardcore Title Match x Jackass crossover at #WrestleMania https://t.co/KHuYdnT1In

While the stakes may not have been as high as a world title match, the bout between Zayn and Knoxville was one of the show-stealers at WrestleMania this year.

Johnny Knoxville on a "special" WrestleMania match

Despite not possessing much skill as a wrestler, the Jackass star was one of the standout performers at WrestleMania in Dallas.

On WWE's The Bump, Johnny Knoxville spoke about the happiness he felt after beating Sami Zayn and having his close friends from Jackass in the ring with him:

"That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy that I can help be responsible for the worst day of his life. Nothing makes me happier than that. God, just to have the guys there — Wee Man, [Chris] Pontius, [Jeff] Tremaine, Dark Shark and Jasper, it just made it very special." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn I love this video.

One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most fun he’s had calling a match.

He & Pat added so much.

What a party.

I love this video.One of the biggest compliments I got about the Wrestlemania match with Johnny Knoxville was Michael Cole, who’s seen & called it all for 25 years, saying it was the most fun he’s had calling a match.He & Pat added so much.What a party.https://t.co/Sco58aK3J1

While some may find celebrities appearing in a WWE ring as somewhat of a joke, Knoxville truly delivered when it came to entertaining fans at WrestleMania.

