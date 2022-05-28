×
Sami Zayn falls out with former world champion after being told to move to RAW

The three-time Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown
Rohit Nath
Modified May 28, 2022 07:15 AM IST
Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had a falling out with Kevin Owens on the latest episode of SmackDown during an episode of The KO Show.

While it was advertised as a show that would feature a member of The Bloodline, it was ultimately the faction's associate Sami Zayn who came out.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have had a rocky on-screen relationship in WWE. While they have long been associated with each other, it has been mostly as opponents. The biggest match they've had to date was their bout at WrestleMania 36, which Kevin Owens won.

THIS. ❤️ #SmackDown https://t.co/dnrm9Ir32x

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Zayn agreed with Owens that Elias and Ezekiel were the same people. However, when Owens requested him to join him on RAW, the three-time Intercontinental Champion turned it down, stating that he has duties as a locker room leader.

Owens would soon turn on Zayn and inform him that he was being used by The Bloodline, while The Conspiracy Theorist took back his comments on Elias and Ezekiel being the same person.

"#TheBloodline couldn't care less about you."#SmackDown @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn https://t.co/8Fo45atCEl

The KO Show would end with a falling out between the two men, with Zayn going backstage to confront The Usos over his position with The Bloodline.

Edited by Debottam Saha
हिन्दी