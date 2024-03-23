Sami Zayn feels his WrestleMania encounter is the "biggest match" outside of main event spot (Exclusive)

WWE star Sami Zayn is gearing up for his WrestleMania encounter against Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

On the March 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, the Master Strategist survived a Gauntlet Match to become the number one challenger for the IC title. He defeated the likes of Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable to punch his ticket to the Show of Shows.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Sami Zayn mentioned that he was grateful to have a marquee match at WrestleMania. He claimed that his encounter with Gunther was possibly one of the most important matches on the card outside of the main event.

"If you watch WWE, you can see how fast things move. I'm just, I feel very lucky to be in the position a year later, challenging the longest-reigning, most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. If you're not in that top, top match with Cody and Roman and The Rock or whatever, I'd say this is the biggest match outside of that you could want to be in. So I'm pretty grateful to find myself in that spot and excited about it." [From 2:08 onwards]

Sami Zayn may be regarded as one of the biggest underdogs in WWE. While his match against The Ring General has the makings of an instant classic, it will be interesting to see if he can dethrone Gunther and win the Intercontinental title once again.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Sami Zayn has a chance against Gunther? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion