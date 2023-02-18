Sami Zayn finally brings back his Worlds Apart theme song ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn brought back his iconic Worlds Apart theme song.

Zayn received a massive ovation from his hometown crowd in Montreal, Canada, before his match against Roman Reigns tomorrow night at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The 38-year-old star will be welcoming his former Bloodline stablemate into his own territory as he aims to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

At the Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn finally broke away from The Bloodline, preventing Reigns and his family from attacking his best friend Kevin Owens. This led to the former Honorary Uce hitting The Tribal Chief with a steel chair in the back and betraying him in the process.

Following Zayn's actions, he once again blindsided Roman Reigns on SmackDown before challenging him to a title match. In the lead-up to Elimination Chamber, fans demanded WWE bring back the Worlds Apart theme song.

A monumental victory for Zayn tomorrow night will confirm his place at WrestleMania 39 as Cody Rhodes' new opponent.

The American Nightmare has already challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after winning the Royal Rumble match.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn dethrone Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comment section

