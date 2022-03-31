"That guy doesn’t exist anymore" - Sami Zayn finally closes the door on former character

Sami Zayn has sadly said goodbye to his former character El Generico.

The WWE Superstar is currently competing on SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion has his sights set on Johnny Knoxville and will look to put an end to his feud with the Hollywood star at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ahead of WrestleMania 38, Zayn was a guest on The Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the possibility of El Generico making his WWE debut one day, Zayn, unfortunately, closed the door on that idea.

"People have a fondness for the past," Sami Zayn said. "It's kind of normal that I get asked questions about past incarnations or past things in my career, 'will we see this again?' Some fans, and I take this as a positive because they have a lot of fondness towards my good guy days in NXT. There is a kinship there and they felt a connection to that character. I'll get messages saying, 'When are we going to get that guy back?' That guy doesn't exist anymore."

For fans who may not be aware, El Generico was a masked persona that Sami Zayn used during his days prior to joining WWE. As El Generico, Zayn competed in organizations such as Chikara and Ring of Honor.

Sami Zayn compares El Generico to The Beatles

Zayn went on to compare things like his El Generico character to if the Beatles were able to come back today. He stated things like that were lightning in a bottle and that they wouldn't be as good today as they were back then.

"If the Beatles, if they were all alive, if they came back now, you can't recapture what you had in the 60s," Sami Zayn continued. "It would be the Beatles of today playing songs from the 60s, but it's lightning in a bottle. Everything is a product of time and place. Sometimes, you have to look at things that existed in that time and place and appreciate them for what they were and kind of wish that they wouldn't come back because if they did come back, it wouldn't be the same. Nothing is the same. It's all a product of when and where it existed."

What do you make of Zayn's comments? Are you disappointed to hear that El Generico will not return? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you sad that we might not ever see Sami Zayn's El Generico character again? Yes No 6 votes so far