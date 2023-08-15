Sami Zayn gets retribution against superstar who injured him last week despite interruption from Finn Balor

Sami Zayn got retribution against the superstar who injured his arm last week despite interruption from Finn Balor. The star in question is JD McDonagh.

Last week on the red brand, Sami Zayn was supposed to team with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day. However, he was attacked by JD McDonagh backstage, rendering Zayn unable to compete in the main event. He was replaced by Shinsuke Nakamura.

However, this last-minute change wasn't enough to help The Judgment Day win. This week, RAW kicked off with the heel stable, and Priest seemed upset that Finn Balor was not out in the ring with them.

JD McDonagh interrupted the promo and had a message from Balor asking them to focus on Rollins and Rhodes. Sami Zayn then came out and brawled with JD McDonagh, which resulted in a match being set up between the two men.

Throughout the match, Zayn's arm was the focal point of JD McDonagh, who attacked the elbow with surgical precision. Towards the end of the match, Balor came out to distract the former Intercontinental Champion, but the latter still managed to defeat McDonagh.

It will be interesting to see going forward where JD McDonagh fits into the storyline with The Judgment Day.

