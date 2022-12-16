Sami Zayn gives a behind-the-scenes look at The Bloodline in WWE’s locker room

Sami Zayn is having the time of his life as part of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Zayn seemingly solidified his spot in The Bloodline when he saved The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns from being pinned at the hands of Kevin Owens.

This led to Zayn assisting Jey Uso in securing the pinfall victory over KO, finally earning Main Event Uso's approval as part of WWE's most dominant faction.

The Honorary Uce took to social media to share a clip of himself and The Usos in The Bloodline locker room talking about being Ucey. Zayn posted the following tagline alongside the video, tweeting out:

"The good times never stop here in The Bloodline locker room."

What's in store for Sami Zayn this week when Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown?

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso pulled Sami Zayn aside in the locker room and informed him that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, would be returning this week.

Jey suggested that Zayn trim his hair and beard in preparation for Reigns' arrival as he believes it's going to be a big night for The Honorary Uce when The Head of the Table returns tomorrow.

While Main Event Uso could be telling Zayn the truth, there's also a good chance that Jey is setting him up for a trap in which The Bloodline will ultimately turn on him.

This speculation online has created a divide among the WWE Universe as it pertains to Zayn's time in The Bloodline possibly coming to an end.

What will happen to The Honorary Uce tomorrow night on SmackDown? We'll find out soon enough.

Have you enjoyed Zayn's time with The Bloodline this year? Are you ready to see it potentially come to an end tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

