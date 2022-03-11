Sami Zayn harasses WWE newcomer via text message

Sami Zayn is still very angry that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville cost him his Intercontinental Championship.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Knoxville came out during Zayn's title defense against Ricochet and cost Zayn his title in the process. The two men will now face each other one-on-one at WrestleMania 38.

Zayn isn't content with waiting to get his hands on Knoxville at WrestleMania and has instead resorted to text message harassment directed at the Hollywood star. The former Intercontinental Champion shared a screenshot on social media of him trolling Knoxville with a series of text messages.

"I GOT JOHNNY KNOXVILLE'S PHONE NUMBER!!!" Sami Zayn tweeted.

Will Sami Zayn get his revenge on Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38?

The rivalry between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville has been going on all throughout 2022 so far. The initial storyline was reportedly supposed to conclude at the Royal Rumble premium live event, but like most things in WWE nowadays, plans have changed.

Knoxville was originally only going to be on WWE programming until the Royal Rumble to promote his new movie Jackass Forever, which came out in February. However it appears that the crowd reactions to Knoxville were so positive that WWE was able to work out a deal with the Jackass star, which will now run through WrestleMania 38.

While it's unknown right now who is booked to win at the Show of Shows, it's pretty telling that the company had Zayn drop his championship well before this match is set to take place.

Zayn vs. Knoxville is scheduled to take place on night two of WrestleMania 38.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Johnny Knoxville is a liar & has serious problems. He’s obsessed with me. To be clear, this is not me. I am not his butler!



He cost me my Intercontinental Championship, the title I chased for a year+, and now this defamation. Watch your back Jackass Man.

Johnny Knoxville is a liar & has serious problems. He’s obsessed with me. To be clear, this is not me. I am not his butler!He cost me my Intercontinental Championship, the title I chased for a year+, and now this defamation. Watch your back Jackass Man. https://t.co/dzmVAX6kmb

What are your thoughts on Zayn's recent actions? Do you think he will defeat Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

