Sami Zayn heaps praise on 36-year-old star; calls him one of the "top superstars" in WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn recently spoke about his match with Gunther at WrestleMania XL. The two stars squared off, with the fate of the IC title hanging in the balance.

Sami was up against staggering odds at The Show of Shows as he faced The Ring General. Gunther was in the middle of a record-breaking reign, and Zayn was seriously doubting himself. However, The Master Strategist prevailed against all odds and picked up a historic win at WrestleMania.

During an exclusive interview with Arab News, Zayn recalled his clash with the former Intercontinental Champion. He pointed out how his opponent had held the title for a record-breaking 666 days, and many fans thought he was unbeatable.

Sami stated that defeating one of his greatest opponents at The Grandest Stage of Them All was a memorable moment in his career.

"I think just being in the ring with Gunther — who obviously has shown that he’s one of our top superstars now and, you know, probably the best Intercontinental Champion we’ve ever had — to beat him at the biggest show of the year, I mean, I think it’s very, very memorable. And I think that’s one of the hardest things to do right now." [H/T Arab News]

Zayn claimed that the match would be remembered for a long time because Gunther had held the title for so long.

Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship in Saudi Arabia

This weekend will prove to be an absolute test for Sami Zayn as he puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match.

Sami will face off against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Bronson Reed. The animosity among these stars has reached a new level in the weeks leading up to the Premium Live Event.

This past week on RAW, Gable picked up a win against Sami after a hesitant Otis struck the champion during the match.

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn can retain his title despite the overwhelming odds at King and Queen of the Ring event.