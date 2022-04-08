"One of my all time favorites" - Sami Zayn heaps praise on recent WrestleMania match

Sami Zayn opened up about his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, referring to the bout as one of his all-time favorites.

The two stars collided in an Anything Goes Match at the event, which featured bizarre weapons such as a kicking machine, a giant hand, and an enormous mouse trap. Knoxville defeated the former Intercontinental Champion with the help of his friends and by using the mousetrap to pin his opponent.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to comment on the match, stating that he's proud of it and that it is among his all-time favorites.

"My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of. I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them. Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets," said Zayn.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.

I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.

Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets. My Wrestlemania match against Johnny Knoxville is one of my all time favorites. Definitely one of the matches I’m most proud of.I’ve had a lot of great matches in my career, I’d put this up with any of them.Anyone who saw this match will remember it. That’s as good as it gets.

Sami Zayn signed a new contract with WWE

The Great Liberator is one of the most talented superstars on the roster. He's good on the mic, in the ring, and he plays his character well.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Zayn stated that he chose to stay in WWE because he was valued and appreciated.

"There was another place to go. It was the first time where I was thinking, 'What's gonna happen?' Used to always be not even a thought. Just stay. And it was even the first time there was a remote possibility of examining options. But, I've not been shy about this - I've been having a ball here the last couple of years. I feel appreciated, I feel valued and trusted. A lot of the people who ran to the competition at the first chance they got, it's because they didn't get that."

Sami's match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania Sunday garnered both positive and negative reviews from fans and critics. Fans will now tune in to this week's SmackDown to see where Zayn goes from here.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy