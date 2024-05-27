Sami Zayn heartbroken; sends cryptic message after WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE star Sami Zayn is currently having one of the best runs in the company. At WrestleMania XL, he ended Gunther's historic 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign against all odds and became the new Intercontinental Champion.

For over a decade, Sami Zayn has been a beloved star in WWE. During this time, he has won the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. He's also had some memorable feuds with the likes of Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, and even Roman Reigns.

After the event, Sami took to Twitter to share his state of mind. The star shared a heartbreak emoji. In the comments section, some fans speculated that it may possibly be due to the recent escalation in hostilities and war between Israel and Palestine.

Sami has always been known to be a vocal proponent of the "Free Palestine" movement. The star has been embroiled in controversy in the past for his comments against Israel. In fact, one of his promos on the October 30, 2023 edition of RAW where he compared The Judgment Day to an oppressive force led fans to believe that he was seemingly hinting at the war.

Sami Zayn retained the Intercontinental Championship this past weekend

The stars were aligned perfectly for Sami Zayn as he successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match at King and Queen of the Ring this past Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Zayn was pitted against the in-ring genius Chad Gable and the formidable Bronson Reed. The match had its ups and downs as all three stars had their moment to shine. Things descended into chaos, however, when Otis accidentally hit Gable at ringside.

This gave Sami the opening he needed to hit the Helluva Kick on Bronson Reed and close out the contest, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

It will be interesting to see who steps up as the next challenger for Sami after the commanding victory at King and Queen of the Ring.

