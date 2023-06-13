Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeat current champion and RAW star to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against IMPERIUM on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Last week on the red brand, The Prizefighter collided with the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther in an impromptu match, which he lost. On RAW this week, it was announced that in the main event of the show, The Ring General and Ludwig Kaiser would face KO and Zayn in a tag team match.

However, during a backstage segment between the two parties, they demanded that the match be turned into a title match. Adam Pearce made the bout official for the tag titles later on in another backstage segment.

During the match, IMPERIUM used several heel tactics to gain the advantage, but the babyfaces were able to make a comeback after going for the hot tag. Kaiser and Gunther hit Sami Zayn with a double-team move, but the latter was able to kick out at the last second.

Toward the end of the match, Matt Riddle showed up and had a confrontation with the Intercontinental Champion. KO hit the IMPERIUM leader with a DDT on the ramp, taking him out of the equation.

In the end, Sami Zayn hit Ludwig Kaiser with the Blue Thunder Bomb to win the match and retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for his team.

