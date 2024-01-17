Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens feature in new Sony Sports Network Film

Former WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are now part of a unique Sony Sports Network film made in India.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were in India in September last year during the company's Superstar Spectacle Live Event in Hyderabad. The duo shot several ads and clips for the WWE Universe in India, including a short film titled Strengths & Stunts.

This jaw-dropping film also features popular Indian actor Karthi. It showcases the incredible moves and exhilarating action inside the WWE ring. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Karthi also express their gratitude and thank the WWE fans in India for their constant support of WWE Superstars.

In another film titled Heroes and Villains, Karthi leads the audiences through the stories of the company's biggest heroes and villains. The popular cine star depicts how WWE is a complex arena of different personalities and attitudes in the journey to achieve their ultimate goal.

Rajesh Kaul, the Chief Revenue Officer of Sony Pictures Networks India, stated that WWE had a strong fanbase in India, and the Southern demographic contributes to about 41% of its reach. He mentioned that the collaboration with Karthi in Tamil and Telugu will resonate with the audience.

“WWE has a strong fanbase in South India and the region contributes to 41% of its reach in the country. As the home of WWE in India, we are thrilled to collaborate with Karthi and continue our efforts to narrate extraordinary stories in Tamil & Telugu that resonate with the audience. These films revisit the appeal of WWE that is driven by compelling characters along with high-octane stunts and we remain committed to bringing the best of pure sports entertainment to our viewers,” Kaul said.

Watch the LIVE coverage of RAW every Tuesday, NXT every Wednesday, and SmackDown every Saturday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 6:30 am IST.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here