Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defend tag titles on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have successfully defended their tag team titles tonight on WWE RAW.

The duo has been feuding with Judgment Day ever since they tried to help out Seth Rollins. As a result, a match was set up tonight between Dominik Mysterio/Damian Priest and Sami/Owens.

However, Judgment Day went to the ring before the match to discuss their recent dominance. Sami and Kevin quickly interrupted them, leading Priest to suggest they put their titles on the line, which Owens graciously agreed to do.

The two teams faced each other in the main event of RAW. Before the match could begin, Seth Rollins attacked Finn Balor taking him out of the equation. The bout was as incredible as expected. Rhea made her presence felt by constantly getting involved.

She even attacked Kevin Owens. However, Liv Morgan came out and attacked Ripley. This turned the tide in Sami and Owens' favor, and they were able to pick up the win after Zayn hit the Helluva Kick on Dominik Mysterio.

With another successful title defense in the bag, it will be interesting to see who will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens next.

