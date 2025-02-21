Sami Zayn labels 28-year-old legend as 'Best in the World'; it's not CM Punk

At the Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto, hometown hero Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with his best friend Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match. Sami recently posted a picture of Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, on his Instagram, calling him the Best in the World.

Sami Zayn has had a great record at WrestleMania, having main-evented it with Kevin Owens and ending Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign last year on the show. Sami's WrestleMania status remains unclear right now, but he may face his best friend KO again after facing him in Toronto at the Chamber.

Sami also faced CM Punk a few weeks ago in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match but came up short. He was later attacked by The Prizefighter, re-igniting their rivalry. Sami posted a picture of Canadian hockey star Connor McDavid and called him the "Best in the World," potentially taunting Punk.

"BITW", Zayn via Instagram.

Sami has not been medically cleared for the match at Elimination Chamber yet, but will still be competing. Fans are excited to see the two hard hitters tear the ring down in Toronto.

Sami Zayn had to convince Adam Pearce to let him battle Kevin Owens

As mentioned earlier, Sami Zayn was attacked by Kevin Owens following his loss to Punk on RAW a few weeks ago. The Prizefighter blamed Sami for not helping him at the Royal Rumble in his match against Cody Rhodes. Kevin hit Sami with a package piledriver, injuring him.

On RAW this week, Sami Zayn came out asking Adam Pearce to give him a match against Kevin. The RAW General Manager initially denied his request because of the injuries he was suffering from. However, after many requests from Sami and support from the fans, Pearce agreed to put the two in an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber.

The two Canadian superstars will now have the chance to settle their score in their home country. Fans are eager to see who comes up on top in their match at the Chamber.

