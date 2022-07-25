"I'd love to run my mouth" -Sami Zayn discusses his post-retirement plans

'Honorary Uso' Sami Zayn has been a fixture of WWE TV ever since he made his way to the main roster in 2016. Now in his late 30s, he has given some thought to his life after hanging up his wrestling boots.

The three-time Intercontinental Champion began his career in the company as the purest of babyfaces. His pursuit of the NXT title in 2014-15 and his heartbreaking loss to Kevin Owens are remembered by fans of the black and gold brand.

He is considered a great in-ring talent but his on-mic skills have shone the brightest since his heel turn at Hell In A Cell 2017. His character has been tweaked a lot in the last four-and-a-half years, but his talent on the mic is still clear to see, something he plans on using after his in-ring career ends.

The Master Strategist of WWE recently appeared on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, where he discussed his career. When asked whether he has any plans after his in-ring retirement, he stated:

“I don’t know, because it could be taken away when you’re not ready for it. ‘Till the wheels fall off, I suppose, and then when they do, I’d love to run my mouth and be Bobby Heenan, be Paul Heyman, or be whoever, you know,” said Sami Zayn (h/t WrestleTalk)

If what he says comes to fruition, he will not be the first champion in WWE to become a manager after retirement. Ric Flair, Ted DiBiase, and Bob Backlund have had great managerial careers in wrestling.

Is Sami Zayn legitimately injured?

On the July 15th edition of SmackDown, Sami Zayn confronted Mr. Money In The Bank, Theory, on behalf of The Bloodline while wearing a sling on his left arm. Theory even referenced it in his promo. But the question is - Is Zayn legitimately injured or is the sling part of a storyline?

Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed some light on the issue:

"Zayn had his arm in a sling on Smackdown on 7/15. The injury is legit, but it's not major and they are hopeful of him being able to wrestle in a few weeks," said Meltzer

Zayn hasn't wrestled since taking part in the Money In The Bank ladder match at the titular premium live event on June 2nd. He may claim that he was injured during the match, doing so wouldn't be far-fetched.

Meanwhile, he has been showcasing his mic skills on TV, something he plans to do post-retirement.

