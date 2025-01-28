Sami Zayn makes another huge mistake on WWE RAW; impresses Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn made another big blunder on the latest episode of WWE RAW heading into the Royal Rumble. While he looked remorseful, Kevin Owens was very pleased.

In the main event of the show, The Master Strategist collided with Drew McIntyre in a singles match. He was 0-10 against The Scottish Warrior going into the bout, and it became 0-11 after the bell rang, as the two-time WWE Champion won the match. Drew McIntyre cheated, but the referee didn't see him placing his feet on the ropes.

He attacked Sami Zayn after the match, and Cody Rhodes came out to make the save. The American Nightmare took down the big man with a Cody Cutter. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion was blindsided by Kevin Owens, his current rival. He started getting the upper hand, but McIntyre stopped him.

Sami Zayn wanted to hit Drew with the Helluva Kick, but the latter got out of the way, and he accidentally hit Cody Rhodes. McIntyre bailed, and had a big smile on his face. Kevin Owens stood next to Sami and stared down at Cody. He gave his former tag team partner a tap on the chest to say well done and left. Last week, Sami attacked Seth Rollins, and now he has done the same thing to Cody. He's seemingly made two big mistakes in a row now.

