"I get to do something at WrestleMania that a 2000-pound bull couldn't do" - Sami Zayn makes a bold prediction for WrestleMania 

Sami Zayn made some tall claims this week regarding his WrestleMania opponent Johnny Knoxville.

On SmackDown this week, Zayn blamed Knoxville for his Intercontinental Championship match loss to Ricochet. The Elder Statesman of SmackDown accused Knoxville of ruining his life and upped the stakes by challenging the Jackass Forever star to an Anything Goes match at WrestleMania.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Master Strategist on Talking Smack this week. Zayn mentioned that his mind was constantly preoccupied with Johnny Knoxville's antics.

Here's what Sami had to say:

"I've got to be honest, I don't feel like answering these questions, I feel I shouldn't be here. I feel like I should be home with my Intercontinental Championship. I should be out, I should be dancing the night away, I should be celebrating but I'm not. Because I'm preoccupied 24x7 with Johnny Knoxville, who's infiltrated my world by bringing his world of stunts, pranks, tricks, and everything else." [0:15 - 0:35]

Sami also said that their match at WrestleMania could never have been a conventional match because Knoxville is not a conventional wrestler. He then went on to speak about how he will make the latter pay for what he has done.

"I get to punish this man [Johnny Knoxville] in very unconventional ways and nothing is going to make me happier. He has this amazing threshold for pain. He can withstand abuse that very few humans can and I get to test exactly how far that gets to go. I get to do something at WrestleMania that a 2000-pound bull couldn't do. I'm going to end Johnny Knoxville's career once and for all," Zayn added. [0:50 - 1:20]

You can watch the full interview here:

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville will be an Anything Goes Match

Johnny Knoxville will look to make a mockery out of Sami Zayn when the two bitter adversaries clash at The Showcase of Immortals. Knoxville took to social media to accept the Anything Goes stipulation for their match.

He addressed Sami Zayn and the WWE Universe via a video message this week on SmackDown. He said that he accepted The Conspiracy Theorist's challenge and that the Jackass Forever star was not afraid of any stipulations since he has made a career out of putting his body on the line.

The two men will collide at night two of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha