Sami Zayn makes his first comment after missing WrestleMania 41; reveals his whereabouts

Sami Zayn missed WrestleMania 41 Night One but was in attendance for the show. On X/Twitter, he sent a four-word message and also shared photos from the last four WrestleMania events.

Ad

At WrestleMania 38, Zayn was in action against Johnny Knoxville in an entertaining match. The following year was completely different for the 40-year-old superstar, who headlined Night One of WrestleMania 39, teaming up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Last year, the Canadian star dethroned Gunther, ending his 666-day reign as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Sami also shared a photo from Jey Uso's clash against Gunther. Zayn's OG Bloodline stablemate was victorious on Night One, defeating The Ring General to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Trending

"The way she goes," wrote Zayn.

Check out Sami Zayn's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sami Zayn has been absent from WWE television since his brutal Unsanctioned Match against Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. Post-match, Owens tried to inflict further damage on his former tag team partner, but was stopped by the returning Randy Orton.

Expand Tweet

It's quite unlikely for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion to appear on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. There is an open spot on the card, with Randy Orton set to face a mysterious superstar after Owens was forced to withdraw from their scheduled singles match due to a neck injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.