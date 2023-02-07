Sami Zayn makes a major change to his Twitter bio after leaving The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has made major changes to his Twitter bio after turning his back on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble.

Over the last several months, Zayn has associated himself with The Bloodline. He was eventually accepted by Reigns and all other members of the group, including Jey Uso. Following the dissention at the Royal Rumble, the former Honorary Uce attacked Roman Reigns on the latest edition of SmackDown, to set up his title match.

Courtesy of his Twitter bio, the 38-year-old star has confirmed his exit from The Bloodline and that he is no longer an Honorary Uce:

"Uce No More" added Zayn to his Twitter bio

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praised Triple H for his booking of Sami Zayn

Dutch Mantell recently praised Triple H for his booking of Sami Zayn. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the same.

He mentioned how WWE could throw the likes of Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens into the mix and have them help Zayn in the storyline. In doing so, WWE will be able to get other babyfaces over with fans. Mantell said:

"They have done such a good job with Sami [Zayn]. 7 or 8 months and that is old-school timing. Just went on and on and on. We've been expecting this for 3 months, Sami turns and somebody helps him. Now he's got people to help him. He's got Cody to help him, he's got Kevin Owens to help him. Now if you want to get some more baby faces over, have them help. That's how you get guys over. You get guys over by putting them in hot angles because they get over by osmosis, just being in the group," said Mantell.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. Turn those clapping hands into angry balled fists. https://t.co/fbDfzA3nJE

Sami Zayn will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

