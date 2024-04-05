Sami Zayn makes major revelation about working "outside WWE"

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has been a top name in WWE for several years. The Great Liberator is looking for ventures outside the company to try different things during his career.

Zayn has become a top player in WWE thanks to his work in the ring. His storyline with The Bloodline last year helped him get to the top of the company where he is currently busy with some good feuds.

Earlier this week, the former Intercontinental Champion announced his Sami Zayn & Friends comedy show. The series will be part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival in May.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Sami Zayn revealed he’s hired an agent to get some projects outside the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

"I recently got a manager and an agent for outside WWE type stuff. Trying to dip my toes into that world a little bit," he said.

Sami Zayn also spoke about the on-screen moments that helped him get more notice, including his segments with Austin Theory and The Golden Egg. He noted that the segments got many in the company to see his potential.

"It opened their eyes to a different side of it. The character side of it. Enough people started telling me, 'You're a pretty good actor.' 'Yeah? Really? I always thought I'd be alright.' 'You're funny.' 'Really? I always wanted to be a comic when I was a kid. You don't say.' It made me feel good. I always thought I had a knack for it and all of a sudden, I got to flex those chops a little on WWE. I thought, 'Let's see what's going on outside of WWE TV.' The mentality within the company, in regards to how they approach talent wanting to do outside stuff, has really changed as of late, for the better. We'll see," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Fans can expect to see an entertaining show from The Great Liberator on Netflix. He claims to have many weird ideas for the shows.

Sami Zayn added that it will be exciting to work on the creative process outside of wrestling with the comedy show.

Sami Zayn will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL

Gunther has proven to be the most dominant Intercontinental Champion in WWE’s history. Many have tried to slay The Ring General and failed to make an impact. However, things could change at WrestleMania XL.

Sami Zayn won a Gauntlet Match to become Gunther’s challenger for The Show of Shows. The two will collide in one of the most anticipated championship matches on the card.

Zayn will have a good chance of defeating The Ring General as he has a great story building. It would be the perfect time to put a singles title on The Great Liberator.

