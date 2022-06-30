"I'm not here to disrupt the order of things" - WWE star on why he aligned with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke about his alliance with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

Over the last few weeks, Zayn has managed to get into the good books of WWE's most dominant faction. The Master Strategist used his convincing power to entice Paul Heyman and The Usos to induct him as an "Honorary Uce".

Sami was a guest on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump. During the conversation, he mentioned that The Bloodline had embraced him as one of their own. He detailed how the faction recognized him as the Locker Room Leader on SmackDown and wanted him on board:

"Roman Reigns has been the Head of the Table. He's been steering the ship. And I don't know if you've noticed, but the ship's been doing very, very well. So I'm not here to disrupt the order of things at this particular time. I'm trying to keep things together. That is what a leader does. That's why I'm aligned with the Bloodline because they know I'm the locker room leader and I run a tight ship." (47:06 - 47:27)

Sami Zayn wants to protect Roman Reigns

This past week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn pulled a hard fought victory over his long-time rival, Shinsuke Nakamura. He survived a Kinshasa to flatten his oppenent with a Helluva Kick for the win

With the win, the "Honorary Uce" guaranteed himself a place in the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, Zayn declared that he had no intention of cashing in on The Tribal Chief. Rather, he said that he wanted to protect the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by winning the Money in the Bank contract.

If Sami does win the contract at the premium live event, it will be interesting to see how his dynamics with Roman Reigns are impacted.

