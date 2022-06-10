"It's an unfortunate circumstance" – WWE Superstar discusses why Cody Rhodes' match at Hell in a Cell was special

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke about the hellacious matchup between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins this past Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

The American Nightmare braved a torn pectoral muscle to battle The Visionary inside Hell in a Cell. The bruise on his chest presented a target for Rollins as he took full advantage of the opportunity. However, Cody prevailed and picked up the win with a Cross Rhodes and a sledgehammer shot on his adversary.

Speaking with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast this week, The Honorary Uce said fans would remember the match due to the circumstances surrounding the encounter. He added that Cody's injury was graphic, and fans realized he was braving an unbearable amount of pain:

"I think what's going to make this match special, even though it's an unfortunate circumstance, is Cody's injury. Him braving that injury which was so visual. You could see there was no way around that." (from 6:10 to 6:21)

Corey Graves also spoke about Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins III

During the interview, Graves detailed the atmosphere inside the Allstate Arena for the match. He mentioned that the crowd was charged up, but there was a sudden moment of shock and horror the moment they saw Cody Rhodes' injury:

"The crowd was at eleven, man, for both entrances, seeing Seth in the polka dots and that disrespect, Cody's entrance. And they did the announcements. When Cody peeled his jacket off, I've never experienced something like that from a live crowd. In that moment everbody went, 'Oh yeah, this is going to be great,' to 'Oh no.' It was like as though everybody in attendance felt guilty for watching what they were about to watch because they realized there's no way Cody can be. This is not a storyline, this is dangerous. This is scary and it added a whole other dimension." (from 6:34 to 7:15)

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now.

The match received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer and was much talked about for Cody's heroic efforts throughout the encounter. The former AEW star underwent successful surgery this week to repair the torn pectoral muscle. It'll be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can make a comeback before WWE's biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam.

While using the quote from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far